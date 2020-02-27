Art Student Highlight: Chloe Tate

Chloe Tate has pursued and stuck with art because she loves creating something that comes from a compilation of ideas. A studio arts major with an emphasis in illustration, Tate is a southern Utah native and a junior at Southern Utah University.

“I love art because it’s the creation of something that’s come from several ideas. Having a visual representation of [my] work is great because it shows me where I’m at and how I can improve. I always want to see more progress,” Tate said.

Tate’s work was recently accepted into the Illustration West 58 art show. The Society of Illustrators of Los Angeles accepted 14 pieces from SUU students, and Tate’s piece entitled “A Guide For Our Loved Ones,” was included, as well as one other.

Originally created for the Southern Utah Museum of Art Day of the Dead Show, this art piece highlights a theme of monarch butterflies. It received the Award of Excellence and will be returning to SUU to be displayed in EVT 209 at the beginning of March.

“It’s cool to celebrate other cultures through art, and it’s awesome to create something that makes people feel something.”

Not only is Tate busy taking studio classes and focusing on her art projects, she is also the president of SUU’s illustration club. The club meets every Wednesday in EVT 207 at 7 p.m. and gives fellow artists the chance to network and create together.

Tate didn’t always plan on chasing a career as an artist. Her family is heavily involved in the medical field, which she was planning to follow. Originally majoring in Biology, Tate changed her major before she started her sophomore year and has been happy with the decision ever since.

“It’s made a big difference in my college life. I enjoy my education much more now because I feel like I’m being truer to my real self. I realized I needed to choose a career that would allow me to be creative and share that with those around me.”

Tate has taken advantage of the creative opportunities studying studio art has given her. She is currently working on creating the art for a board game and is currently curating a tiny art show. The art show is open for submissions until March 13. The show will be held on April 3 in EVT 209.

To see Tate’s art work, visit her Instagram page @michelangelchlo or email her here.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net

Photos by: Chloe Tate