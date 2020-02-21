SUU Student Builds Friendships Through Choir

Camden Lawrence, a senior at Southern Utah University, has found being a member of Opus choir the perfect way to make friends and express his emotion.

Although Lawrence is a mechanical engineering major, he has had a passion for singing since high school and joined Opus choir his first year at SUU. For four years, he has continued to return to the choir.

“As long as I can remember, music has been a part of who I am. It gives me something different from the monotony of math and physics [that I often do in my] major. It gives me a place to vent and express [myself,]” Lawrence said.

The choir member plays the piano, several brass instruments and the guitar. He appreciates most genres of music and because of this, has looked forward to being a part of the choir every semester.

Lawrence explained that one of the biggest reasons he has continued to return to the choir is because the students build such close relationships with each other.

“The [choir group] is like a family to me. We become so tight knit. Most of my friendships have come through music in one way or another.”

Along with OPUS choir, Lawrence is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Institute Choir and has recently started an a capella group. The group has seven members and is working on planning performances in the future.

Dr. Krystal McCoy is currently the Assistant Professor of Choral Education and is the advisor of OPUS choir. For Lawrence, she has become more than just a professor .

“Dr. McCoy is always there for her students to talk to. Last semester, she offered me tips and suggestions and helped me out.The little things she does makes a huge difference in the quality of the group, and it turns us from a high school to a collegiate level group.”

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the choir will be traveling to Mesquite to perform with the Orchestra there. On March 6, Opus will be performing selections from Mendelssogn’s “Elijah” in the Heritage Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net

Photos by: Camden Lawrence