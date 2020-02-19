Most Wanted Band Started in Cedar City

Lead singer of Most Wanted band Derrek Adams has done what every musician dreams of; making a living off of doing what he loves.

Adams has opened for some big artists, including The Eagles, The Temptations, Brooks & Dunn and Toby Keith. He started the local band Most Wanted in 2003 and has also played for Don Rose Revue in Las Vegas.

Adams has been interested in music since he was little, and his biggest influence was KISS. His teenage dreams have come true, and the young boy who once played drums at Dixie State University has now spent 17 years touring with his band.

“Everyone likes music. Some like it more than others. I look at music as a lifestyle, and I still get a kick out of it,” Adams said.

The lead singer and drummer has always lived in southern Utah. A St. George native, Adams moved to Cedar City in 2001 and is now the new owner of Cedar Music Store.

Most Wanted plays about 75% country music, but Adams explained that what they play often depends on the age of the crowd, and he attributes a lot of the band’s success to being versatile.

“The best advice I could give to [aspiring musicians] is to get into any type of band that you can. Don’t stick to one genre. Play everything. You have to be open-minded because that will give you so many more opportunities.”

When asked how Adams balances his career and family life, he explained that his family comes with him. His wife, Leslie Adams, plays the fiddle and keyboard. She also plays for the Bryce Canyon Wranglers, where she occasionally sings with their thirteen year-old daughter.

Most Wanted tours all over the west, often playing in Nevada and New Mexico. Although their local performances have dipped off since the success of the band, they still play at occasional gigs for SUU and at Brianhead one to two times a year.

For those interested in a music career, Adams has some advice: “Don’t get discouraged and stick with it. Just keep pursuing it and keep playing.”

For more information about Most Wanted and their upcoming events, visit mostwantedband.org.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net

Photos by: mostwantedband.org