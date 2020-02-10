Bringing Humor to SUU: Comedy Club

Southern Utah University senior Hayden Cannon needed an opportunity to perform and think comedically. Cannon and his two friends, Josh Bowman and Tanner Horan took it upon themselves to start SUU’s very own comedy club.

Cannon is now the President of the club and Horan is Co-President.

The club was founded in October 2018, and since then, the club has tried to host shows every month.

The club meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Sterling Church Auditorium. Cannon explained thatThese meetings give those interested the opportunity to work on their comedy and get feedback from other members.

“Anyone can come to the meetings, and if you’re nervous to perform, you can just come and watch. I get a lot of people that tell me, ‘I’m not funny enough,” and my advice to them is just to come and try it,” Cannon said.

The club focuses on a variety of comedy. “Stand-up” consists of one person telling jokes. Improvisation (or improv) are groups of three or four people that come up with a scene on the spot and run with it.

Short form contains a five minute scene, and long form usually runs about 30 minutes and focuses more on a story line. Lastly, sketch comedy are pre-written scenes that are performed in a comedic fashion.

“I’ve been a fan of stand-up for a long time, and this club has given me the opportunity to try it out myself. I hope this club gives others what it has given me. It’s just an opportunity to [help students] see what they’re good at and get better,” Cannon expressed.

This upcoming Thursday, Feb. 13, SUU Comedy Club will host their Valentine’s Day themed show “Love Sucks.” Held in the Sterling Church Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., the event is free and open to the public.

For those interested in joining the club or are looking for more information, email thinlinecomedysuu@gmail.com, or follow their Facebook page “suuthinlinecomedy.”

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

accent@suunews.net

Photos by: SUU Comedy Club