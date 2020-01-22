“Matilda” Conveys Life Lessons

The entire audience in the Heritage Theater rose from their seats in praise of the play “Matilda” on Monday, Jan. 20. The Cedar Valley Community Theatre definitely earned the standing ovation.

Featuring an energetic cast of all ages, “Matilda” had the audience enthralled for the entire show from the very first ironic line, “My momma says I’m a miracle.”

The musical, based on the story by Roald Dahl, follows young Matilda Wormwood, the genius daughter of a used car salesman, who is underestimated and underappreciated.

Music by Tim Michin and Dennis Kelly helped tell Matilda’s story as she battled the struggles of elementary school and becoming accepted in her world where very few people appreciate her intelligence and creativity.

Even with a young cast in the spotlight roles — the lead herself being only ten years old — the performers didn’t miss a beat.

“I think the most impressive part was the kids,” said audience member and SUU freshman theater major Lawrence Mbaki. “The costumes and music and everything were amazing, but the kids were the part that brought it all to life.”

The music and dialogue conveyed a wise and kind message like Matilda herself. This show brought out the child in the audience and taught important life lessons.

Kate Harris, an SUU freshman who portrays soft-spoken but kind school teacher Miss Honey in the show said she learned compassion while playing the character.

“I think from this show we learn that there is power in kindness and simplicity. I was especially able to learn that in playing the character of Miss Honey. She is the quiet force for good through it all and yet she acts and lives so simply.”

Matilda is a must-see and still has three shows left before the curtains close. The remaining times are Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

Story by: Larissa Beatty

Photos by: Larissa Beatty