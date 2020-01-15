Two Decades of Excellence: Honors Program Celebrates 20th Year

Not all was quiet on the third floor of the Gerald R. Sherratt library on Jan. 14, as the Southern Utah University Honors Program commemorated 20 years with an open house celebration.

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to learn about the history and benefits of the honors program through answering trivia questions, entering drawings, and mingling with the program staff while enjoying a wide array of desserts.

Program director Jayci Hacker said, “we put on this event to celebrate our 20 years and the success that has come to the program during that time. It does so much for the university…we did this in part to raise awareness of it.”

Started in 1999 with Suzanne Larson as it’s first director, the program had one student who graduated with honors in its first year. Since then the number has grown, with 31 set to graduate with honors in the 2019-2020 school year. It currently has 280 students enrolled, and the event was well attended by members excited to celebrate.

“I love the honors program and I’m glad that it’s here” said freshman Chemistry major and program member Sierra White. “The classes and extra help have changed my learning exponentially and helped me to actually apply the skills that I’m learning; I don’t feel like I get that as much in a normal class.”

Eligible students can join at the beginning of any semester in their college career; becoming a part of a program that offers early enrollment, smaller class size, honors courses, on campus housing in the honors hall, extra curricular activities, and unique opportunities in educational advancement.

Visit Here to learn more about the honors program at Southern Utah University.

Story by: Larissa Beatty

lulubeatty@gmail.com