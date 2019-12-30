Human Remains found in a Cedar City Drainage Tunnel

Two Cedar City youth discovered human remains in a drainage tunnel going beneath I-15.

Cedar City officers responded to the call at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 28, according to an emailed statement sent to KSL news from Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden.

The remains were found in “an advanced stage of decomposition,” stated Roden.

Investigators have currently been unable to determine anything about the remains, not even the deceased’s sex.

The two youth were walking through the area when they discovered the corpse and immediately called their parents. The parents notified the police.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy on the body.

Officials did not immediately release the exact location of the tunnel.

Story by Alex Greenwell

Photo Courtesy of SUU News

news@suunews.net