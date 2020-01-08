Remains in Cedar City Drainage Tunnel Have Been Identified

Cedar City police have released the identity of the remains found in a drainage tunnel under I-15. The man was identified as Johnny Dale Rollins.

Rollins’ remains were found by two Cedar City youth in a drainage tunnel on Dec. 28. The juveniles reported the discovery to their parents, who called the police.

According to KSL, dental records confirmed the identity of the body to Rollins, who was reported missing in March 2018. A wallet with Rollins’ ID was also found by police officials.

When Rollins was first reported missing in 2018, Rollins’ family told investigators that he was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, along with other health issues.

The cause of death is currently unknown, however investigators stated that no signs of foul play were found at the scene or during the autopsy.

