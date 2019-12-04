SUU’s Seventh Annual Festival of Trees

A community celebration of caring and giving is planned when SUU’s Department of Theatre Arts and Dance presents a holiday Festival of Trees. This family event runs from Dec. 5-7 in the lobby of the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

Hours for viewing are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5-6 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7. While donations of canned goods are requested to be brought to the theater to benefit Iron County Care and Share, the event is free and open to the public.

The Festival of Trees is not only a community event to celebrate the season, but also a way to raise funds for Iron County Care and Share. All trees on display have been decorated and provided by local businesses and individuals. These trees are donated to the festival and will be sold through silent auction, with all proceeds being donated to Iron County Care and Share.

To add to the festivities once again, the balcony of the Randall Jones will be decorated with the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Christmas Village.

Dec. 7 will truly be a family orientated day at the Festival. Starting at 9:30 a.m., there will be readings of Christmas stories as well as a coloring station and contest for children.

Santa will join the festival from about 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will be in the lobby for children and families to visit.

During all open house times there will be a place for visitors to bid on trees. Winning bids will be announced on Dec. 7 and trees delivered soon after.

For more information or for inquiries about performing or donating a tree please contact Brian Swanson, swanson@suu.edu or at 435-865-8674.

Story by: Brian Swanson

swanson@suu.edu

Photos by: Brian Swanson