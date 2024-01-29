Southern Utah pulls away late against Abilene Christian

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team won in a physical conference matchup against Abilene Christian University on Saturday, Jan. 27. It was a close score most of the game, but SUU ran away with it in the final minutes to win by 15 points. This 82-67 win improves SUU to 8-12 overall and 3-6 in Western Athletic Conference play, while the Texans fall to 8-12 overall and 3-6 in the WAC.

First half

Play got started with Abilene Christian guard Hunter Jack Madden scoring two points off a jump shot. SUU had struggles scoring the ball in the opening minutes of the game due to the Wildcats’ aggressive defense forcing two quick turnovers. The Thunderbirds’ drought was put to an end when guard Braden Housley hit a three-point shot.

After the slow start, both teams began playing well on both sides of the ball. Neither team was giving up many easy shots, and the play was very physical. Both teams gave up seven turnovers in the half, and there were a combined 15 personal fouls.

Despite all of the fouls, neither team was able to take full advantage of free throws. SUU shot 4/8, while the Wildcats shot 3/5.

For ACU, Madden was a big time offensive contributor. He was the only player to reach double-digit scoring in the half, shooting 3/4 for 10 points. His efficiency made up for the scoring struggle many other Wildcat players were having. On the Thunderbird side, forward Jamari Sibley was contributing on both sides of the ball, shooting 3/5 from the field, grabbing six rebounds and swatting two shots away.

With three minutes to go until the break, Abilene Christian led by five points. However, a powerful 12-7 scoring run by SUU allowed them to catch up to close the half. This left the halftime score tied at 33.

Second half

The Wildcats came out of the break with force, going on a 8-2 scoring run in the first two minutes. After the explosive start, ACU slowed down on offense. SUU capitalized on this opportunity and closed the gap to tie the game at 45 with 13 minutes left to play.

The game became extremely competitive after this tie. Neither team was able to create separation, keeping the game within two points. Fouls and turnovers continued to be an issue for both teams. The key difference in this half was that SUU significantly improved their free throw percentage and ACU did not.

There were many contributors for the Wildcats, allowing them to maintain a small lead. Madden and fellow guard Ali Abdou Dibba scored in double digits. Joining them in double digits were forwards Airion Simmons and Leonardo Bettiol.

The Thunderbirds took their first lead of the night with nine minutes to go off a Sibley three. Abilene Christian quickly took back the lead, and a timeout was called with eight minutes left. Coming out of the timeout, SUU quickly scored and did not give the lead back. The Thunderbirds went on a strong 21-8 scoring run to make the score 73-61 in their favor.

This SUU surge was led by Housley, Sibley and guards Dominique Ford and Zion Young, who all scored in double digits. This run put the game away, forcing ACU to start fouling to get the ball, giving SUU a hard-fought 82-67 victory.

Explosive players

— Ford scored 23 points, five rebounds and two steals.

— Sibley had 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

— Housley had 18 points and three assists.

— Young had 17 points.

— Bettiol secured a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double.

— Simmons scored 14 points and eight rebounds.

Key stats

— SUU shot 58.5% from the field, while ACU shot 42.6%.

— SUU had 19 personal fouls, and ACU had 23.

— SUU defended the three-point shot well, holding ACU to 3/12.

Next for SUU

The next matchup will be a home game for the Thunderbirds. They will face off against the University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. The game can be attended at the America First Event Center or streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jacob McQueary

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net