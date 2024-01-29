50-point first half leads women’s basketball to upset against Abilene Christian

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team used a season-high 50-point half to defeat Abilene Christian University on Saturday, Jan. 27, by a score of 82-80.

The Thunderbirds moved to 5-13 overall and 3-6 in the Western Athletic Conference, while the Wildcats moved to 8-10 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

First quarter

Samantha Johnston was on fire for the Thunderbirds early, drilling four three-pointers. SUU took advantage of three ACU turnovers, scoring seven points. For the Wildcats, freshman guard Payton Hull led the way with eight points in the first. Southern Utah’s offense dominated, finishing the quarter with a 25-19 lead.

SUU assisted on five of their 10 field goals and shot 4/6 from three, while the Wildcats shot 7/13 from the floor.

Second quarter

The Thunderbirds’ offensive explosion continued, starting the quarter on an 11-6 run with three of the baskets assisted by Shiho Isono. ACU went on their own run with the help of Aspen Thornton’s eight points, cutting the lead to just two with under four minutes left. The Thunderbirds scored nine of their last 11 points in the second, and they took a 50-41 lead into the half.

Abilene Christian dominated the second quarter’s turnover battle, scoring eight points off five Thunderbird miscues. SUU shot 9/15 from the floor, while ACU was 1/7 from three.

Third quarter

Freshman Ava Uhrich had four points, four rebounds and two assists in the third for the Thunderbirds. Abilene Christian found a way to stay in it, converting eight points off Southern Utah turnovers. The SUU lead peaked at 13 before a quick 6-0 Wildcat burst helped keep it under control. The teams went back and forth late, with Southern Utah leading ACU 72-61 heading into the decisive fourth quarter.

Southern Utah scored 20 or more points for the third quarter in a row, shooting a blistering 63% from the floor. ACU shot even worse from behind the three-point line in the third, going 1/8.

Fourth quarter

Abilene Christian locked up, holding the Thunderbirds to just 10 points on 4/13 from the floor and 0/5 from three. The Wildcats struck fast, scoring the quarter’s first six points before Uhrich went 1/2 from the free-throw line and hit a layup to get Southern Utah back on the board.

The Wildcats continued to cut into the Southern Utah lead behind 10 fourth-quarter points from Hull. With just under two minutes remaining, Hull connected on a three-pointer to put ACU up 80-79.

With 45 seconds remaining, SUU’s Johnston drove baseline, forced a double-team and dished it to Uhrich in front of the hoop. Uhrich hit the layup through contact to give SUU the lead. Coming out of a timeout, the Wildcats threw the ball right to SUU’s Ashley Banks. She dished the ball to Uhrich, who got fouled and went 1/2 from the line. The ball was then rebounded with six seconds remaining by ACU’s Bella Earle, who passed it ahead to Thornton. She drove down the court and attempted a step-back three that was blocked by Johnston as the buzzer went off. The Thunderbirds avoided the ACU comeback and prevailed 82-80.

Key statistics

— Southern Utah set a season high in made three-pointers with 10 and three-point percentage at 47%.

— SUU’s Johnston hit a season-high five three-pointers, finishing the game with 17 points and four assists.

— SUU’s Uhrich recorded a career-high 25 points on 9/14 shooting and secured her sixth double-double of the year with 12 rebounds.

— SUU’s Isono totaled three assists while having zero turnovers.

— Abilene Christian dominated inside the paint, outscoring the Thunderbirds 48-26.

— ACU’s Hull had 27 points on 11/18 from the floor.

— ACU’s Meredith Mayes recorded 18 points on 8/10 from the floor and tallied three assists.

— ACU’s Earle scored just one point in 33 minutes, shooting 0/7 from the floor.

What’s next?

The Thunderbirds will continue conference play with a two-game road trip to Texas. SUU will first be matched up with the University of Texas at Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. They will then take on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+.



Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net