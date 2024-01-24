New vending machines and emergency trainings among topics discussed at Student Senate meeting

The Southern Utah University Student Senate discussed establishing a new mandatory emergency training for all students and debated locations for new vending machines on campus at their meeting on Jan. 23.

Vending machines

Humanities and Social Sciences Senator Hanna Muzquiz’s work with SUU’s upper administration on a resolution to place new vending machines on campus sparked debate regarding a machine’s location. While some of the places — the America First Event Center and Bristlecone Hall — have already been chosen, the final location has yet to be determined.

“Some students have back-to-back classes and aren’t able to come down [to the Sharwan Smith Student Center] for snacks or meals,” Muzquiz said. “Something to hold students over while they’re up there studying and working in class will be really important to create more productive study times and focused class time.”

Members of the senate proposed both the Science Center and the L.S. & Aline W. Skaggs Center for Health & Molecular Sciences as options for the placement choice, firmly pleading their individual cases. Ultimately, the decision will be left to Muzquiz as she continues to work out the details.

Emergency training

Graduate School Senator Cody Dirks also brought a resolution to the attention of the senate regarding the establishment of emergency training for all T-Birds in the case of an active shooter.



“In light of everything that happened at UNLV about a month ago, I think it would be very beneficial to have some sort of online active shooter training for students,” Dirks said.

The idea was well-received by the senate, with multiple members voicing their support for the resolution.

Other business

Adding a new member to their ranks, the senate swore in new Disability Resource Center Representative Olivia Guindon.

The meeting concluded after recognizing Education and Human Development Senator Parker Leppink’s accomplishment in starting a pen pal program where elementary school students will write letters that college students will respond to.

The Student Senate meets every other Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. in the Starlight Room on the second floor of the student center. Students are welcome to attend and encouraged to voice any concerns or comments they may have.

Author: Kale Nelson

Photographer: Anna Mower

Editor: Anna Mower

news@suunews.net