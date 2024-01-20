SUU student Lindsey Wessling competes on ‘The Price is Right’

Southern Utah University student Lindsey Wessling competed as a contestant on the well-known game show The Price is Right. Viewers of the Jan. 11 episode watched Wessling live out one of her biggest wishes.

“Being a contestant is something I’ve always dreamed of. When I heard my name, it was surreal — a dream come true,” Wessling said. “I’ve been watching “The Price Is Right” since I was a little kid.”

From the moment one steps into the L.A. studio, there is a lot of waiting that happens. With over 120 audience members, the odds of being selected to compete are not likely, but for this sophomore, it took more than luck.

From lingering outside to waiting in a holding room for her interview, Wessling chose to make the most of the experience by getting to know other audience members.

“I knew I had to be my most outgoing and fun self,” Wessling recounted. “I tried to introduce myself to as many people as possible and be a friendly face.”

Wessling did more than just that, though. Before even leaving Cedar City, she took the time to write an essay on why she would be the perfect contestant and brought it with her. When the time came for her to share in the interview, she handed her essay to the producers.

“I don’t think anyone had ever done that before, so they were impressed, and it was memorable,” said Wessling. “I think my interview played a large role in getting selected as a contestant.”

Though Wessling did not end up winning “The Price is Right,” the experience will be staying with her as she did achieve her goal thanks to her foresight.

“I knew the interview was my moment to stand out,” Wessling stated. That thought, along with her preparation, allowed her to accomplish her life-long dream.

Author: Anna Mower

Photo courtesy of Lindsey Wessling

Editor: Anna Mower

news@suunews.net