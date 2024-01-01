Southern Utah struggles in final game of 2023

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team lost their final game of the calendar year 89-62 to the University of Texas at El Paso on Saturday, Dec. 30. Southern Utah has now lost three straight games, falling to 3-8 overall, while UTEP improves to 5-8 on the year and snaps a five-game losing streak.

First quarter

While it was a slow start for Southern Utah, who scored only seven points in the first eight minutes of play, graduate student Megan Smith was explosive nonetheless, putting up five of those points. UTEP dominated down low early, led by guard Erin Wilson and forward Jane Asinde. The Miners scored 14 of their 18 first-quarter points in the paint. UTEP led 18-11 heading into the second quarter.

Second quarter

Graduate student Alexa Lord got things started in the second quarter with a smooth jump shot. Lord led all SUU players in the second period with four points. Wilson continued to dominate, scoring six of her eight second-quarter points from the free throw line. UTEP led 36-23 at the half.

Third quarter

Both teams came out firing, shooting the ball well. Senior guard Samantha Johnston made two of SUU’s four three-pointers in the quarter, leading the Thunderbirds in scoring with nine points. As a team, Southern Utah shot 57.1% from the field, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with UTEP. The Miners shot 63.2% from the field, led by Asinde who scored eight points on 4/5 shooting.

Fourth quarter

UTEP continued to shoot the ball well and increase their lead against SUU. Junior guard Ivane Tensaie led the Miners in scoring in the fourth period with eight points, while freshman guard Ava Uhrich led the Thunderbirds with seven points. Wilson finished strong and earned her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 16 rebounds.

“I was disappointed with our toughness on both ends of the floor. The tougher team won tonight,” said head coach Tracy Mason. “We’ve got work to do this week to get ready for the start of conference [play]. We need to be better.”

Key statistics

— UTEP outscored SUU in the paint 52-22.

— Uhrich scored a team-high 15 points, her fourth straight game scoring double digits.

— Asinde secured her fifth double-double of the year with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

— UTEP outrebounded SUU 43-33.

What’s next?

Southern Utah University will travel to take on Grand Canyon University on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net