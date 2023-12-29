Southern Utah looks to bounce back against UTEP

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will start a two-game road trip when they take on the University of Texas at El Paso on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. MST. The game can be attended at the Don Haskins Center or streamed on ESPN+. Southern Utah enters the game with a record of 3-7 overall and 1-2 on the road, while UTEP sits at 4-8 overall and 4-2 at home.

University of Texas at El Paso

UTEP enters this game on a five-game losing streak and have lost eight of their last nine games. They come into this game ranked 310 out of 348 teams in the NCAA and last in Conference USA in points allowed per game at 73.2. In their last five games, they gave up an average of 77.2 points per game while shooting 49% from the field.

Senior forward Jane Asinde from Kampala, Uganda, is No. 3 in the conference in both scoring with 15.09 points per game and rebounding with 8.36 rebounds per game. Asinde is tied for second in the conference in double-doubles with four, while her teammate Erin Wilson is tied for fifth with three.

Southern Utah

SUU will also look to snap a losing streak, as they have lost their last two games. Southern Utah is averaging just 62 points per game on the road opposed to 70 at home. Graduate student Megan Smith is No. 2 in the Western Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game, and No. 1 in blocked shots with 1.8 per game.

The defense has been a major focal point over these last few weeks for head coach Tracy Mason. Southern Utah ranks 298 out of 340 in the nation in points allowed per game with 71.6 while shooting 42.1% from the field and 34.9% from three.

“Our preseason wraps up with another tough one. UTEP has played some great competition, and they are a very solid team,” said Mason. “We will have to play great team defense and execute offensively against a variety of defenses they will throw our way.”

Key statistics

— This is the first-ever matchup between these two teams.

— Freshman Ava Uhrich has three straight games with double-figure points for Southern Utah.

— Junior Adhel Tac leads UTEP in field goal percentage at 49.4%.

— Guards Daylani Ballena and Samantha Johnston lead SUU in assists with 34 each.

— Asinde leads UTEP in steals with 1.9 per game.

