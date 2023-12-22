Women’s basketball falls to Northern Arizona at home

Coming off a tough loss to the University of Utah, the Southern Utah University women’s basketball team looked to bounce back against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks. Ultimately, the Thunderbirds found themselves losing to NAU at home for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, falling 81-70.

First quarter

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams with neither being able to gain a real edge over the other. Graduate student Megan Smith and freshman Charli Kay both had the hot hand this quarter, scoring a respective six and five points for the Thunderbirds.

For the Lumberjacks, it was senior Emily Rodabaugh leading the charge offensively. She scored eight points in the quarter, including a three-pointer in the final seconds to cut into the Thunderbirds’ lead, making it 21-18 for SUU.

Second quarter

Northern Arizona brought strong defensive pressure, forcing five turnovers from the Thunderbirds. The Lumberjacks also did an excellent job of getting to the line and shot a combined 77.8% from the charity stripe in the quarter.

The Thunderbirds found success from deep, shooting 50% from three. They were also able to dominate on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds, including a pair of offensive boards. Poor free throw shooting affected the Thunderbirds, who went just 2/5 from the line, which contributed to them entering halftime down 43-40.

Third quarter

Both teams opened up the second half with intensity in a quarter that featured five lead changes.

Smith continued her dominance down low, scoring seven points in the quarter to bring her total to 19 for the game. Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Thunderbirds, with the team giving up five.

Rodanbaugh impressed again this quarter, pouring in six points for the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona also applied a smothering defense to the Thunderbirds, coming away with three steals and two blocks. The Lumberjacks found themselves in foul trouble, committing nine team fouls, including a flagrant from junior Nyah Moran. Despite this, Northern Arizona came away from the quarter with a 60-56 advantage.

Fourth quarter

Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, the fourth quarter was all Northern Arizona. The Lumberjacks excelled at drawing fouls and went a perfect 7/7 at the free throw line. Senior Grace Beasley came alive in the final frame, scoring nine points and pulling down four rebounds for NAU.

SUU freshman Ava Uhrich had a good quarter, scoring seven points. But as a team turnovers and poor free throw shooting doomed the Thunderbirds, as they fell to the Lumberjacks 81-70.

With the loss, the Thunderbirds fall to 3-7 overall and 1-1 in conference play. The win boosts Northern Arizona to 8-3 overall, their best 11-game start in program history.

Key stats

— Smith finished the game with 21 points and nine rebounds.

— Uhrich ended with a double-double, scoring 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds.

— The Thunderbird bench was outscored 22-5.

— Northern Arizona scored 27 points off turnovers compared to Southern Utah’s six.

Up next

The Thunderbirds now turn their attention to the University of Texas at El Paso on Saturday, Dec. 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Aidan Mortensen

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net