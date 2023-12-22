Week 6 WAC men’s basketball power rankings

We are less than a week away from Christmas, and things are heating up in the Western Athletic Conference. Tarleton State University ended its six-game winning streak on Tuesday night, while Grand Canyon University just keeps winning as they sit atop the WAC with a 9-1 overall record. Here is a complete list of where all the teams stand.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 11

No games this week

UTRGV has now lost two straight games after getting their first win of December. In those two losses, the Vaqueros have been outrebounded 81-60. This could be a problem down the road when they face teams with more height and size.

Record: 3-9 overall, 0-2 WAC

Southern Utah University

Previous ranking: 10

Next game:

— Home against Middle Tennessee State University on Dec. 22

Southern Utah has lost their last two games off buzzer-beating shots, their third and fourth games this season decided by one possession. The good news is that Southern Utah is right there in a lot of their games. The bad news: SUU has struggled to close out those games.

Record: 3-8 overall, 0-2 WAC

Stephen F. Austin State University

Previous ranking: 8

Next game:

— Home against Paul Quinn College on Dec. 22

After dropping two straight games, SFA bounced back with a win over New Mexico State University 75-72. Junior forward Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds, securing his first career double-double.

Record: 6-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 9

Next game:

— At the University of Arkansas on Dec. 21

ACU is riding a two-game winning streak as they get ready to face the 7-4 Arkansas Razorbacks. In their two recent wins, Abilene Christian averaged 104 points per game on 59.3% shooting. Their 120 points against Howard Payne are the most points scored by a WAC team so far this year.

Record: 5-6 overall, 0-2 WAC

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 6

Next game:

— At the University of Colorado Boulder on Dec. 21

After beating California Baptist University two weeks ago, Utah Tech is on a three-game losing streak. In those three games, they averaged 66.3 points per game. That ranks 338th in the nation.

Record: 5-5 overall, 2-0 WAC

University of Texas at Arlington

Previous ranking: 7

Next games:

— At Texas Tech University on Dec. 21

— At the University of North Texas on Dec. 23

Junior transfer guard Phillip Russell was named WAC Newcomer of the Week after he made his season debut against the United States Air Force Academy. Russell had 28 points on 9/17 shooting from the field in their 76-73 win.

Record: 6-4 overall, 1-1 WAC

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 5

Next game:

— Home against Louisiana Tech University on Dec. 20

Seattle University lost in a heartbreaking fashion against their city rivals the University of Washington 100-99 in double overtime. Alex Schumacher had a chance at the buzzer to win it for Seattle but couldn’t connect. As a team, SU shot only 56% from the free throw line.

Record: 6-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 4

Next game:

— Home against Liberty University on Dec. 20

As a team, Utah Valley ranks last in the WAC in scoring with 68.5 points per game. On the other hand, Liberty ranks No. 6 in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 59.2 points per game. If the struggles for Utah Valley continue, it could be a tough night offensively.

Record: 6-5 overall, 1-1 WAC

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 3

Next game:

— At the University of Tennessee on Dec. 21

After winning six straight games, Tarleton State lost to Jacksonville State University 65-62. Sophomore guard Devon Barnes had a season-high 20 points while shooting 8/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point line.

Record: 8-3 overall, 2-0 WAC

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 2

Next game:

— Home against Chicago State University on Dec. 27

California Baptist has struggled this month, going 1-3 with a -6.5 scoring margin. Along with that, they are only shooting 29.2% from behind the arc. They need to figure things out soon, as they are set to resume conference play come the new year.

Record: 7-4 overall, 1-1 WAC

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next game:

— Home against Sam Houston State University on Dec. 20

Grand Canyon is by far the hottest team in the WAC right now. The Lopes have won their last six games, including one against No. 25 San Diego State University and are 9-1 on the year. Forward Gabe McGlothan earned WAC Player of the Week for the second straight week after scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Record: 9-1 overall, 2-0 WAC

