What to know when reporting to SUU Police

Many students on Southern Utah University’s campus wonder about how to get in contact with SUU Police or how to send in a report to the police department. Given the amount of incidents in the last year, students need to be aware of the steps for reporting to the Southern Utah University Police.

“I am a firm believer [that] if we get to know the students or staff or citizens, if we show up, it can be a sense of relief for them,” said Chief Carlos Mendina.

Mendina has been working on SUU’s police force for 11 years and hopes to continue to do so. He shared what every student should know about reporting incidents here at SUU.

“Our job is to treat everyone equally … It matters to you; reach out to us,” stated Mendina. “If you are worried about it, your concern matters to us, so we’ll go check it out. Call our office during the day: 586-7793.”

There are several ways to reach out to the SUU Police to report an incident. Their open door policy means anyone is welcome to come visit the SUU police station. For after hours, they have a 24-hour service on their website where you can call, email or send in questions and requests.

There are many resources available to students in need, not limited to what many students may think the police are for. The SUU Police also provide help for those suffering with mental health or suicidal thoughts.

“Come get to know us. We are here to make sure that everybody is here to learn,” Mendina said. “Professors are here to teach; employees are here to do their job. We take care of everything else so it can be a safe environment.”

Story: Kaden Flippen

Photo: Jeff Richards

Editor: Chevy Blackburn and Anna Mower