Basketball to play two matchups against Seattle U

This Saturday, Dec. 2, both Southern Utah University basketball teams will be continuing Western Athletic Conference play. The women’s team will host the Redhawks of Seattle University at 2 p.m., while the men will play at 4 p.m. on the road. Both games will be available on ESPN+.

Women’s

The Redhawks have won their only conference game and have a 2-6 record overall. They average 58.4 points per game, a number that is heavily influenced by the averages of Mya Moore, who leads the team with 14, and Irena Korolenko, who follows close behind with 12.

The Redhawks secure 37% of their shots in the paint and knock down 24% of their three-point shots.

Korolenko leads Seattle U in both rebounds and steals per game with 6.9 and 2.1, respectively. She has helped the Redhawks build their 35.6 rebounds per game and 11 steals per game.

The Thunderbirds fell to California Baptist University last week, making their overall record 1-5 and conference record 0-1.

The Thunderbirds have struggled offensively compared to last year, averaging 67.6 points per game. Leading the offensive charge is Megan Smith, who averages 16.8 points per game, followed by Daylani Ballena with 15.2.

As the only Thunderbird to collect a double-double this season, freshman Ava Uhrich leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.6, putting her eighth in the WAC. She is also in the top-three scorers for Southern Utah, putting up 11.8 points per game while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Men’s

Seattle U has an overall record of 4-4 with 501 total points on the year. They are averaging 71.6 points per game with Cameron Tyson’s 16.7 leading his team. The Redhawks are also making 45.4% of their shots from the field and 31.5% of their three-point shots.

Kobe Williamson leads in rebounds with 44 on the season out of his team’s 245 rebounds. The Redhawks also have Williamson to thank for 27 blocked shots this year since he has blocked 15 of his opponents’ attempts.

With an overall record of 2-5, Southern Utah will be looking to get their first conference win against the Redhawks.

The team is racking up 76.2 points per game with Zion Young and Dominique Ford bringing in 14.5 points per game each. Young and Ford are also leading the team in three-point percentage, making 37.5% of their shots.

The Thunderbirds average 35.3 rebounds and 6.2 steals per game. Young has 32 rebounds on the season, followed by Parsa Fallah with 31 rebounds. Ford has nine steals so far, helping the Thunderbirds defensively.

Author: Maggie Whipple

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

