What is the Q Center?

In March of 2023, Southern Utah University created a safe space for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies on campus. The Q Center is located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center and has a multitude of easily accessible resources for queer students.

Before the Q Center opened, many of these resources were hosted in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion. While the two centers share similar goals, the university found it crucial to create an independent center that focuses on LGBTQIA+ matters.

“When I was a student here, we didn’t have a dedicated LGBTQIA+ resource center, and it would have been really helpful for me,” Q Center Manager Cynthia Hawk mentioned, “but I’m so happy students now have that, and we have the ability to help students feel supported.”

Queer students face a unique set of obstacles in southern Utah, which warrants unique steps for inclusion. In its short amount of time on campus, the center has already implemented a variety of measures to cultivate an environment that welcomes LGBTQIA+ T-Birds.

Within the center itself, there are many tools for students to feel affirmed. From one-on-one meetings with the manager in their private office to Inclusion Fellows who are available for conversation, the room is designed to be welcoming. The center also has an all-gender restroom, as well as a gender-affirming closet filled with free clothes for students.

For as young as the center is, they are heavily involved on campus. Recently, the Pride and Equality Club hosted an indoor queer farmers market, and in the spring, the center holds an annual drag brunch. They advocate at campus wide events, too, making their support visible to queer students and allies.

In the wake of hateful comments and actions around campus towards the LGBTQIA+ community, the Q Center collaborated with the Southern Utah University Student Association Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council to create an event where students wrote affirming messages with chalk around campus toward their queer peers.

This is just one of the ways the Q Center involves allies. Hawk stated that, by coming to the Q Center and educating and familiarizing themselves with LGBTQIA+ issues, friends of the community are able to show their support.

“I always encourage our allies to come check out a Pride and Equality Club meeting, come to one of our events,” Hawk said. “Allies — or folks who are just wanting to seek more education — are always welcome to make an appointment with me.”

The Q Center was created with inclusion in mind. It is not designed to separate communities but rather to celebrate queer folk and create a united yet diverse campus. To get involved with the Q Center, head over to their space in the Student Center in Room 176 and check out the available resources on their website.

Story: Heather Turner

Photo: Anden Garfield

Editor: Chevy Blackburn

news@suunews.net