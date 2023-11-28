Nick’s Knowledge Nook: Winter is coming

To date, the tremendously popular HBO television series “Game of Thrones” has received 164 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The pilot episode is titled “Winter Is Coming,” and when it premiered, it drew 2.22 million viewers. Little 10-year-old Nick was not one of those people, but even though I’ve never seen the show, it certainly seems as though “Game of Thrones” was right.

“Nick’s Knowledge Nook” aims to change Southern Utah University for the better, and I’m always looking for ways to accomplish that goal. One day, I was hanging around the SUU News office and asking my coworkers about their Thanksgiving plans, and it came to my attention that many of my coworkers were native to the sweltering Las Vegas area. In a moment of panic, I heard Mr. Throne’s words echo in my head like sleigh bells in a middle school gymnasium: winter is coming. That’s when I decided to make it my mission to prepare my fellow students for the frigid months ahead.

Let’s talk about transportation, and by transportation I mean cars. There are many students who choose to walk or bike to school, including our very own SUU News Editor-in-Chief Kale Nelson. It’s best not to dwell on these students because their chances of survival are miniscule. It’s up to the rest of us, with our built-in heating systems, to try to rebuild society come spring. The first thing you’re going to want to do after reading this article is go out and purchase a windshield scraper. It needs to be flexible enough to scrape the frost from a convex surface, but sturdy enough to also scrape off your tears as they freeze to your windshield. Armed with the right scraper, your chances of making it to your destination on time will increase significantly.

Another key to surviving a Cedar City winter is a good pair of gloves. There are many types of gloves, each suited to a specific type of person. Mittens, for example, are a great choice for less coordinated students who need some extra practice with their opposable thumbs. Fingerless gloves are also an option, but keep in mind that the tips of your fingers are able to get cold in these. I’m told that top glove companies are working on this design flaw, so keep your ear to the ground. Each pair of gloves is unique, like a snowball. To use another “Game of Thrones” reference, “the wand chooses the wizard.”

I’ve saved the very best tip for last. To stay warm in the winter, it’s important to spend time with the people you care about. The warmth of friendship is greater than any cold front and safe against the strongest blizzard. By coming together as a campus community, we can spend more time on giving thanks and less time cradling the space heater. I may even find some time to start “Game of Thrones.” I hope my advice will help you make the most of this winter season as well. Stay warm out there!



Author: Nick Stein

Photos: Lily Brunson

life@suunews.net