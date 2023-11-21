Women’s basketball unable to find offensive groove and fall to Gauchos

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball was defeated by the University of California, Santa Barbara on Sunday, Nov. 19, by a score of 71-61. The Thunderbirds started out hot, hitting three of four three-pointers in the first quarter. This strong start wasn’t enough to slow down the Gauchos’ senior forward Alexis Whitfield as she continued her impressive start to the season, posting a stat line of 23 points and 10 rebounds.

First quarter

SUU’s starting point guard Daylani Ballena picked up two fouls in the first six minutes of the game and had to sit. The Thunderbirds were able to come together even with Ballena being out of the game to put together a great shooting quarter. This was led by freshman guard Charli Kay, who scored eight of her 10 points in the first period.

The Gauchos kept themselves right in it, forcing four turnovers in the quarter and scoring six points off them. The Thunderbirds led 19-16 after the first.

Second quarter

SUU got off to a hot start again in the second, scoring the first five points. The Gauchos responded and were led by guard Anya Choice, who scored five points in the period. The Thunderbirds shot just 4/17 from the field in the second and were unable to convert a single three-pointer. UC Santa Barbara used their stout defense to push themselves ahead; they led 32-29 going into the break.

Third quarter

The Gauchos dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Thunderbirds by nine. Once again, the UC Santa Barbara defense held Southern Utah in check, keeping them to a 33% field goal percentage in the quarter. The Gauchos converted three of four three-pointers in the quarter to push the lead even further to 53-41 at the end of the third.

Fourth quarter

The Thunderbirds managed to string together a run to put themselves down by just six points with a little over five minutes left. After UC Santa Barbara scored five in a row, SUU once again got the lead down to six with 1:23 left. The run ended there for Southern Utah as the Gauchos converted seven out of eight free-throws to win 71-61.

Key statistics

— SUU’s Megan Smith has now scored at least 10 points in each game this season, tallying 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

— The Thunderbirds had just 14 assists to 17 turnovers.

— UC Santa Barbara scored 21 fastbreak points, 17 more than the Thunderbirds.

— SUU guard Ballena shot just 3/14 from the field.

— Freshman forward Ava Uhrich tallied five offensive rebounds, helping SUU secure 20 second-chance points for the game.

What’s next?

SUU will have over a week off before welcoming in California Baptist University on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m. MST. The game can also be streamed through ESPN+.

Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net