Week 2 WAC men’s basketball power rankings

Week two of men’s basketball is complete, and it is tight early in the Western Athletic Conference. Four teams are tied for first with a 3-1 record and four teams are tied for sixth with a record of 2-2. Here is a look at all the teams and where they stand.

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Previous ranking: 10

Next games:

— Home against North American University on Nov. 20

— Against the University of Hawai’i in California on Nov. 24

It was a rough week for UTRGV as they struggled against Texas Christian University and Oklahoma University. Junior guard Elijah Elliot continues to shine and be a leader for the Vaqueros, averaging 19.5 points per game on 45.2% shooting.

Record: 1-3

Utah Tech University

Previous ranking: 11

Next game:

— At Washington State University on Nov. 24

Utah Tech went 1-1 this last week in competition after losing to Youngstown State University and getting a victory over Lake Erie College. The bench for Utah Tech hasn’t been the most productive, averaging only 17.7 points per game. If they continue to struggle, it could be an issue for Utah Tech.

Record: 2-2

Southern Utah

Previous ranking: 9

Next games:

— Against Louisiana Tech University on Nov. 21

— Against Texas State University on Nov. 22

Southern Utah lost a closely contested battle against Utah State University, losing 93-84. SUU leads the WAC in scoring with 88 points per game, and junior guard Prophet Johnson has been leading the Thunderbirds with 16.3 points per game.

Record: 1-2

University of Texas Arlington

Previous ranking: 8

Next games:

— Home against Alcorn State University on Nov. 22

— Home against Texas State University on Nov. 25

The University of Texas at Arlington had tough two games this last week, dropping a close battle against New Mexico State University followed by losing 101-56 to the No. 3-ranked University of Arizona. DaJuan Gordon has continued to play well, averaging 13.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Record: 2-2

Tarleton State University

Previous ranking: 7

Next games:

— Against Austin Peay State University on Nov. 20

— Against either California State University, Bakersfield or Sacramento State University on Nov. 22

Tarleton State struggled in their only game this week, losing to Bradley University 86-63. In TSU’s two wins on the year, they are averaging 14.5 assists as a team. In their two losses, they only averaged seven assists. If the ball isn’t moving, Tarleton State struggles.

Record: 2-2

Abilene Christian University

Previous ranking: 5

No games this week.

ACU went down to the U.S. Virgin Islands and came away with wins over San Jose State University and Fordham University. Their defense has been impressive, holding teams to shooting just 26.1% from three while forcing 12.4 turnovers per game.

Record: 3-2

Seattle University

Previous ranking: 2

Next games:

— Home against the University of Idaho on Nov. 22

— Home against the University of California, San Diego on Nov. 26

Seattle University had a down week after dropping their last two games to fall to .500 on the year. One concern early has been the offensive production. In their two losses, they shot a combined 9/40, just 22.5% from behind three.

Record: 2-2

California Baptist University

Previous ranking: 6

Next game:

— Home against Vanguard University of California on Nov. 25

CBU continues to impress with a record of 4-1 on the year so far, good enough for first place in the WAC. With that being said, they have yet to play a game away from home. California Baptist also has a +7.0 rebounding margin.

Record: 4-1

Utah Valley University

Previous ranking: 3

Next games:

— Against Cornell University on Nov. 20

— Home against Western Colorado University on Nov. 24

Utah Valley, in their three wins this year are averaging 18.3 assists per game. In their one loss, they only had six assists. If UVU is struggling, it is because the ball isn’t moving around. Senior guard Jaden McClanahan leads the team with 18 assists.

Record: 3-1

Stephen F. Austin University

Previous ranking: 3

Next game:

— Against Drake University on Nov. 20

In Stephen F. Austin’s three victories, they are averaging 92.6 points per game. In their one loss, they only scored 62 points. If the offense can consistently shoot the ball well and score, this could be a very good team that can make a deep run in the playoffs.

Record: 3-1

Grand Canyon University

Previous ranking: 1

Next game:

— Home against North Dakota State University on Nov. 25

Grand Canyon University has been one of the most consistent teams in the WAC. Per game, GCU is averaging 80.3 points while only allowing 67.3. One concern is the production from the bench in their loss against South Carolina since the bench only had four points total.

Record: 3-1

