Women’s basketball to continue season against Alaska Fairbanks

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will look for their first win of the season when they host the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

Alaska Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is also hunting for their first win of the season, as they come into this matchup 0-5.

Guard Destiny Reimers has been their best player this year. The junior from Anchorage, Alaska, is averaging 11.6 points and six rebounds per game. In the five games she has appeared in, she has shot 36.2% from the field and 76.9% from the free throw line.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds enter this game 0-2 on the season.

Senior guard Daylani Ballena continues to shine on the court. Ballena, from Kent, Washington, is averaging 17 points per game while shooting 38.5% from three. Graduate student Megan Smith has been the most consistent player down low for SUU. The center from Castle Dale, Utah, is averaging 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks per game.

Key statistics

— Southern Utah is averaging 35 rebounds per game, while Alaska Fairbanks is averaging 41.8.

— University of Alaska Fairbanks has struggled taking care of the ball this year, averaging 25.6 turnovers per game.

— Freshman guard Ava Uhrich is second on the team in scoring with 13 points per game for SUU.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net