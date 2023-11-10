Football will head to Nacogdoches

After their senior-night win last week, the Southern Utah University football team will travel to Stephen F. Austin State University for a United Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for Nov 11. at 3 p.m. MST. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Stephen F. Austin

With a 3-6 overall record and a 0-4 record in conference play, the Lumberjacks are sitting in last place of the nine UAC teams.

Quarterback Brian Maurer leads the SFA offense despite his 1,442 total passing yards trailing all starting quarterbacks in the conference. He completes 56.6% of his passes and has thrown for 12 passing touchdowns.

Running back Anthony Williams leads all non-quarterback Lumberjacks in touchdowns with five receiving and four rushing. He has run for 486 yards up to this point, just trailing Jerrell Wimbley, who boasts 678 total rushing yards. Wimbley ranks fourth in the UAC in the category.

On the receiving end, SFA relies heavily on sophomore Kylon Harris. His 602 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns lead the team. Harris averages 11.8 yards per reception and 66.9 yards per game.

Jermaine Brown has the most sacks and total tackles for the Lumberjacks with 3.5 and 63, respectively. His sack total also ranks him No. 4 in the UAC. He has taken 46 yards away from opposing offenses, tying him for first in the conference.

Southern Utah

The 4-5 Thunderbirds are sixth in the UAC, having gone 2-2 in conference play.

Justin Miller, SUU’s primary quarterback, is second in the UAC in passing touchdowns with 23. Miller’s top target is Isaiah Wooden, who has conference-leading totals of nine receiving touchdowns and 734 receiving yards. His 81.6 yards per game also place him at the top of the conference.

The Southern Utah ground game has been on the weaker side this year, but running backs Braedon Wissler and Targhee Lambson have still pulled their weight. Wissler leads the Thunderbirds in rushing yards with 449, while Lambson leads in rushing touchdowns with six.

Backup quarterback Grady Robison has seen 30 snaps in his second season. He works mainly with his feet, putting himself third on the team and within the top 20 in the conference with his 237 rushing yards. He has one touchdown on the ground and one in the air, and both came in the game against Austin Peay State University.

SUU is ranked as the second-best defensive team in the UAC. Aubrey Nellems, Trevon Gola-Callard, Robert Horsey and AJ Felton have all thrived in their positions. Nellems and Gola-Callard lead the team in total tackles with 69 and 63, respectively. At No. 6 in the conference, Horsey has nine tackles for loss while picking up 3.5 sacks along the way. The Thunderbirds are on top of the conference with 12 interceptions, heavily due to Felton’s second-place total of three.

Author: Anden Garfield

Photographer: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net