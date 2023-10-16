Police chase ends at Exit 57 in Cedar City, Utah

This is a breaking story. We will provide updates as they become available.

A Utah Highway Patrol and SWAT standoff took place on Monday, Oct. 16, on northbound Interstate 15 that resulted in both lanes being closed. Around 1 p.m., UHP officers were able to lay a spike strip that stopped the suspect just after Exit 57 in Cedar City, Utah.

The suspect was taken into custody after stealing a car and was non-compliant with authorities. SWAT and UHP made multiple attempts to remove the suspect from the vehicle but had to tread carefully given the amount of citizens stuck on the interstate with them.

According to ABC 4 News Utah, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden claimed that it took over two hours to get the suspect to step out of the stolen vehicle. Both lanes are back open on northbound I-15.

