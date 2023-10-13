Pizza and Politics Covers Upcoming Local Election

This week’s Pizza and Politics presentation and discussion, held on Oct. 11 and led by Leavitt Center student members Jessica Nichole and Aiden Gates, focused on the basics of the upcoming Cedar City Council election.

Nichole and Gates’ primary goal was to discuss the candidates vying for the three available Cedar City Council seats: W. Tyler Melling, Robert S. Cox, Carter Wilkey, Brittany Fisher, Mark Mumford and Kathy Long. They provided a brief biography of each candidate as well as an overview of their stances on various issues important to the city. Then, they invited the audience to share and discuss their opinions on the candidates and the election in general.

Nichole and Gates also provided a discussion of other topics appearing on the ballot, including the Arts and Parks Tax, a potential $75 million bond to be used for an elementary school among other education-related projects and the Cedar Area Transportation public bus system.

In order to vote in this election, a person must be at least 18 years of age and a current resident of Cedar City. Further information on the election and how to participate can be found here.

Pizza and Politics, open for all students to participate in, takes place every Wednesday at noon in the Leavitt Center. Jose Iraheta, an MBA student from El Salvador, explained why he enjoys attending these events.

“I come because I want to learn about the background that concerns U.S. society,” he said. “As an international student, I want to understand how American culture works in politics, so Pizza and Politics is like a class for me where I can hear how Americans think about the issues that concern their society.”

There will be no Pizza and Politics next week on Oct. 18 in honor of fall break, but it will resume the following Wednesday on Oct. 25 with their next discussion topic, “Political Murders and Assassinations.” To keep up with the Leavitt Center’s events, go to their website.

Story: Emily Walters

emilywalters@suumail.net

Photos: Jocelyn Wiscombe

Editor: Chevy Blackburn