Men’s and women’s golf finishes another week of play

Southern Utah University men’s golf concluded its fall season with a 13th place finish among 14 teams at the Bill Cullum Invitational that took place Oct. 9-10 in Northridge, California. They shot a +49 combined with Mitchell Abbott leading the way for Southern Utah and tying for 22nd individually with a +7 stroke count.

Other highlights for the men’s team include Colton Cherry with a +10 stroke count that’s good to tie for 35th individually. Three Thunderbirds competed individually as their scores did not contribute towards the overall team score. Freshman Charlie Gillespie finished in a tie for 50th, while Luke Barnes tied for 63rd. Troy Mason placed 78th.

The women’s team wrapped up competition at the Iconic Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, finishing in 12th place out of 17. A team +25 score was highlighted by Tanyatorn Thalangkarn shooting -2 to tie for 10th place individually.

Anais Guibal used an even par final round score to tie for 37th individually, finishing +5. Tijana Jovicevic Kovacic matched Guibai’s performance in the final round, tying for 58th with a +9. Ellie Olsen and Reece Bandemer rounded out individual finishes for the Thunderbirds, ranking 77th and 89th, respectively.

One more fall tournament awaits the women’s golf team. They will travel to Flagstaff, Arizona, to compete in The Clash at Boulder Creek from Oct. 22-24.

Author: Keller Sherman

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net