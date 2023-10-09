Thunderbird cross country dominates at Color Country Invitational

Southern Utah University Cross Country hosted the Color Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 7. Both teams had dominant showings, as the men took first overall and the women took second.

“The men’s and women’s teams were outstanding,” said coach Eric Houle. “It was nice to be home for this competition. It allowed us to set some team goals in preparation for Virginia and Santa Clara next weekend.”

Men’s recap

In the 6,000-meter, the men’s team scored 24 points, beating out Idaho State University, Utah Tech University and Utah Valley University. Senior Travis Feeny led all runners with a time of 18 minutes and 32.25 seconds. Close behind him with a time of 18:35.67 was Coleman Cragun, and Noah Jenkins came in fourth with a 19:01.40 time. Freshman Logan Peel finished ninth with a time of 19:18.64, and Lanse Larsen finished two spots behind at 19:25.86.

Nethaneel “Ban” Taylor came in 19th with a time of 19:53.14, and Gabriel Romney finished 23rd with a 20:05.05. Bowen Martin ended in 26th, running a 20:16.44. Clayton Adams wasn’t far behind in 32nd with a time of 20:33.15, and Kenny Edwards rounded out the Thunderbirds in 37th at 21:01.98.

Women’s recap

The women’s team finished the 4,000 with 49 points, just behind Utah Valley. Freshman Taylor Jorgensen led the Thunderbirds in third place at 14:36.41, while Sariah Hernandez finished just one spot behind with a time of 14:42.54. Addison Dalton was just two places behind her with a time of 14:52.98.

Quinn Hagerman came in 19th after running 15:26.27, and Josii Johnson finished in 21st with a time of 15:31.88. Makalya Pitcher was close behind with a 24th place finish at 15:37.05, and Madison Patrick came in 29th with a time of 15:56.86.

Freshmen Adelaide Englestead and Ellary Battle finished in 32nd and 34th with times of 16.07:30 and 16.19:10. Rounding out competition for SUU was Alexis Patrick with a time of 16:25.04 and a 38th place finish.

Up next

The teams will now travel to opposite coasts as the men venture to Charlottesville, Virginia, for pre-nationals and the women compete in the Bronco Invite at Santa Clara University. Both meets are scheduled for Friday, October 13.

Author: James Wilson

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net