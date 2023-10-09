Soccer falls to Stephen F. Austin

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team lost 2-1 after traveling to Nacogdoches, Texas, to take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in a conference showdown.

Wasting no time getting on the board, redshirt junior Kiki Stewart was fouled and awarded a free kick in just the first minute. Junior Laney Kimble headed Stewart’s pass into her first goal of the season. This 1-0 lead for SUU held the rest of the half.

Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, the second half was all SFA. In the 51st minute, freshman Ava Shannon found junior Jayme Bailey with a cross pass within the goal box, leading to an open goal for Bailey to level the score 1-1.

The Thunderbird defense tightened up and kept the game in a tie until the very last minute, when again it was Bailey who, on a free kick, found the back of the net to give the Lumberjacks the 2-1 win. The loss moves SUU to 1-8-5 overall and 1-3-1 in conference play. With their first conference win, SFA finds themselves at 2-12-1 overall and 1-4-1 in conference play.

Up next

The Thunderbirds will make their return to Cedar City on Thursday, Oct. 12, to take on the Abilene Christian University Wildcats at 3 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Aidan Mortensen

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net