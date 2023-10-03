SPB hosts life size board game carnival

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board works to organize and provide students with social opportunities on campus, and one of those events was a board game carnival. Held on the Upper Quad on Sept. 29, students were invited to come listen to music, eat food and take a mental break between their classes.

“We do these events for the students, so it’s fun to see the students hanging out, having some fun and just kind of getting to see where they are coming from. There’s such a diverse group that comes,” said Zoe Fischer, an SPB member.

As the event director, Fischer participated in the planning, coordination and preparation of the events. To do this, she meets with her team to come up with ideas and gather supplies for each event, spending a few hours per week thinking of what activity would most benefit students.

“It’s a lot of coordination to get supplies. I think my favorite part is meeting people and getting to work with these awesome people,” Fischer stated. “Putting on these events is such a neat opportunity, and you meet some of the coolest people and really just get to become friends with a lot of important names at SUU.”

Students gathered together to support the Programming Board while enjoying the different games that were offered. As students laughed and talked with friends, the atmosphere of the event remained enlightening.

Event attendee Jacob Schultz said, “SPB always does a great job putting on fun events. The music is always good; there’s a lot of community and good socialization. They do a good job.”

T-Birds can find many events on campus to participate in and find new friends.

“Come get involved, come have some fun and don’t be scared,” Fischer said. “We have lots of events coming up. There’s always something going on. There’s always opportunities to get involved and to come help support. I think that’s the best way students can be there for us.”

With the looming idea of midterms, T-Birds are invited to participate in campus events to take a mental break and diminish stress while becoming an active part of the T-Bird family.

More information regarding events can be found at https://events.suu.edu/.

Article: Anna Mower

Photographer(s): Courtesy of SUU

Editor: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net