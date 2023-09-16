Volleyball splits weekend homestand

The Southern Utah University volleyball team hosted Marshall University on Sept. 15 and the University of Idaho on Sept. 16. They lost to Marshall 3-1 but topped Idaho 3-0.

Versus Marshall

Early errors by the Thunderbirds proved to be the difference in the match. Beginning the set down 12-4, SUU was able to fight all the way back and tie the set at 24. Marshall was able to get two in a row to end the set.

Teniyah Leuluai led the way for SUU in the first set. She recorded 13 assists and tagged on three digs.

The Thunderbirds took the second set in dominant fashion, winning 25-18. Libero Arianna Rossi led the team with 17 digs through the first two sets.

The Marshall Thundering Herd took all of the momentum for the rest of the game. They had a sizable lead on SUU and put the third set away 25-20. In the fourth set, the Thunderbirds got off to a hot start. They led 7-4, but that was it for them. Marshall was just too much to handle, and they won the set 25-18.

Versus Idaho

The first set of the Saturday match stayed close until about halfway through when SUU went on a 7-0 run to put themselves up 17-7. The lead stayed with the Thunderbirds for the remainder of the set, and the 25-20 finish ended with an attack error from Idaho’s Taylor Brickey.

For sets two and three, SUU led for all but the first point. The Vandals held their own in the second set, working to a 17-16 score, but the Thunderbirds scored eight unanswered points to finish. Molly McDermott provided a service ace for the final point of the 25-16 set. The third set was a similar story, staying close until the last few points. SUU finished 25-19 to earn the sweep and their fourth win of the season.

Top performers

— Teniyah Leuluai ended the weekend with 66 assists and 18 digs.

— Andrea Spasojevic recorded 24 kills and 29 digs.

— Molly McDermott had 25 kills and seven aces.

— Arianna Rossi totaled 32 digs.

What’s next?

SUU will stay at home to start conference play against Grand Canyon University on Sept. 21. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Story by: Brig Pyfer and Anden Garfield

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net