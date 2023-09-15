Football to take on former conference opponent UC Davis

The Southern Utah University football team is set to travel to Yolo County, California, to face off against the University of California, Davis Aggies. Because of a couple losses from last week’s matchups, the stakes are high for both competitors as they seek out redemption.

The Aggies suffered a devastating loss to the No. 16 Oregon State University Beavers last weekend, ending with a 48-point deficit. That same weekend, Southern Utah also lost their game against Brigham Young University 16-41.

Southern Utah University currently has a season record of 0-2, while UC Davis has a record of 1-1. If the Thunderbirds are able to secure a victory this weekend, it will mark the first win of the season for the team. UC Davis previously beat Texas A&M University 48-10 before their loss to the Beavers.

In order to overcome UC Davis’ defensive lineup, Southern Utah will need strong offensive performances from their standout players, including quarterback Justin Miller and running backs Braedon Wissler and Targhee Lambson.

The game will be Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. MDT in the UC Davis Health Stadium.

