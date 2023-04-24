Faces of SUU: “What is your ‘senior quote,’ or the motto that has gotten you through college?”

In honor of graduation, we asked five upcoming graduates: “What is your senior quote, or the motto that has gotten you through college?”

“We’re all here for a reason.”

– Hyrum Smith (Communication major)

“I can do this.”

– Adriana Santos (Family Life & Human Development)

“Yesterday, I wanted tacos. Today, I’m eating tacos. Follow your dreams.”

– Abigail Shelton (Political Science major)

“It is what it is.”

– Thomas Walker (Criminal Justice major)

“The more you know, the better you do.”

– Zoe Newman (Family Life & Human Development major)

Photos courtesy of Devan Call

Cover photo courtesy of Southern Utah University

This article was originally published in the April 2023 edition of the University Journal. Pick up a free copy at any of the stands on SUU campus.