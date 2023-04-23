2023 Thunderbird Awards announce winners

At the 73rd annual Thunderbird Awards on April 22, Southern Utah University honored faculty, students and staff for their significant contributions to the T-Bird community.

The ceremony included diverse performances by the finalists for the Artist of the Year Award in addition to the presentation of each individual award.

“Our Thunderbird Awards have a rich history at SUU with 73 years of recognizing excellence,” SUU President Mindy Benson said. “[The event] gives us a chance to come together and celebrate our faculty, staff and students in one night.”

The prestigious award ceremony evoked plenty of emotion while showing off some of SUU’s best and brightest. Longtime T-Bird Mitchell Bealer felt especially touched after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“It means a great deal to me to be up on this stage with all the other amazing people that were honored tonight for their incredible achievements,” Bealer said. “I truly can’t imagine spending a lifetime working anywhere else. Here at SUU, I truly do bleed Thunderbird red.”

The 2023 award winners are listed below:

Carmen Rose Hepworth Award

— Gail Harris

Staff Community and Culture Award

— Adam Wilcock

Student Personality of the Year Award

— Allan Ahanonu

Employee Personality of the Year Award

— Sara Greener

Georgia Beth Thompson Service Award

— Kamarie Dalton

Distinguished Faculty Service Award

— Jacqualine Grant

Staff Mentorship Award

— Karson Rasmussen

Female Athlete of the Year

— Cherita Daugherty

Male Athlete of the Year

— Tevian Jones

Student Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity

— Hector Cedillo Tellez

Staff Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity

— Landry Igiraneza

Distinguished Faculty for Diversity and Inclusion

— Julie McCown

Outstanding Educator for Inclusion & Diversity

— Christin Stephens

Sterling R. Church Student Involvement Award

— Candice Riddell

Staff Distinguished Initiative or Activity

— Mike Miller

Distinguished Faculty for Global Engagement Award

— Shalini Kesar

Distinguished Scholarly or Creative Activity Award

— John Belk

— Brianne Kramer

— Sijun Liu

Gerald R. Sherratt Friend of SUU Award

— Tessa Douglas

Outstanding Classified Staff

— Kendall Parry

Outstanding Professional Staff

— Alison Adams

Distinguished Educator Awards

— Nicole Dib

— Crystal Koenig

— Brock Landrum

Outstanding Educator Award

— Gretchen Ellefson

University Department of the Year Award

— Facilities Management

Student Organization of the Year Award

— SUU Animal Ambassadors

Artist of the Year Award

— Anne Turner

Board of Trustees Staff Award of Excellence

— Donna Law

Board of Trustees Faculty Award of Excellence

— Matt Barton

R. Kenneth Benson Award

— Alexa Lord

Lifetime Achievement Award

— Mitch Bealer

The list of finalists and award descriptions can be found here.

Story by Kale Nelson

eic@suunews.net

Photo by Nick Stein