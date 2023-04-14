Pamela J. Powell named dean for College of Education

Effective July 1, 2023, Pamela J. Powell will begin her appointment as the dean of Southern Utah University’s Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development.

Powell was selected after an extensive national search, which recognized her perspective, experience and passion to lead the college.

SUU Provost Jon Anderson acknowledged Powell’s commitment to the university’s core values and the quality of its academic environment.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Southern Utah University in the role of the Dean of the Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development,” said Powell. “Working in collaboration across the university to advance the mission of SUU within the visionary College of Education and Human Development will be an honor. I am committed to the values and ideals of the university and am humbled to be able to serve in this role. I so look forward to coming to SUU!“

Powell holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction with a focus on early childhood education from NAU, a master’s degree in reading education from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and elementary physical education from Texas Tech University.

In her most recent role, Powell served as the associate dean for the College of Education at Northern Arizona University. She is an associate professor and taught for nearly ten years before moving into an administrative role.

She has also served the education community through her service on the governor-appointed Early Childhood Health and Development Board and the Early Childhood Research and Evaluation National Advisory Panel. Before entering higher education, she worked as an elementary teacher for 22 years.

“We also express gratitude to Dr. Bill Heyborne and the search committee who worked diligently to ensure that the selection process was thorough and that each candidate’s credentials were vetted and evaluated,” said Anderson. “The search committee put many hours into this search process, and their work is acknowledged and appreciated. We look forward to many wonderful days ahead as we get the chance to work with and support Dean Powell.”

The Beverley Taylor Sorenson College of Education and Human Development comprises the teacher education and family life and human development departments, as well as several graduate programs. Powell’s appointment has been well-received by the university’s administration, who look forward to many successful days ahead working with and supporting her.

To learn more about SUU’s College of Education and Human Development, visit their official website.

Story by: Jacob Horne

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU