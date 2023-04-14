Football hosts annual spring game

Southern Utah University football is set to play their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. MDT. Free and open to the public, the event is a great opportunity to learn more about the new coaches and players.

Head coach DeLane Fitzgerald and his staff have been hard at work constructing a team for this upcoming season. Fitzgerald has added three new coaches to the staff and gained 36 signees on national signing day.

The new class consists of 27 freshmen who will be on campus for the fall semester. There are nine transfer signees, and some have already started classes on campus in preparation for spring workouts.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see next year’s squad in action this weekend.

Story by Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics