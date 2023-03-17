International Spring Festival Celebration showcases various cultural celebrations and delicacies

On Wednesday, March 15, Southern Utah University’s International Affairs office hosted a celebration of spring festivals from around the world in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom. International Student Ambassadors ran the event and highlighted festivals and cuisine from 13 different countries.

There were several events during the celebration, including showcases and activities representing different countries’ spring traditions. One example was a Polish tradition of making a doll and drowning it in water to ward off bad luck and bring good luck.

Attendees enjoyed springtime cuisine from various nations during the event’s international food showcase. Mark Kim, an international student from South Korea and an International Student Ambassador shared, “I really liked the Brazil [food]. The bread was really good.”

The festival was a great example of SUU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The event provided an opportunity for people to learn about different cultures and celebrate the unique traditions and foods from many countries. By bringing together students from various backgrounds, the festival helped to achieve ISA’s mission of building a sense of community on campus.

The ISA program plays a significant role in SUU’s dedication to maintaining a diverse campus. “We have about 50% American people and another 50% international students,” Kim said. “We are opening the International Student Ambassador applications this week. If you want to become an ISA member, then you can apply. It’s fun, and if you want to get involved, it’s a really good way.”

For those interested in becoming an International Student Ambassador, you can find more information from their page on the university’s website.

Story by: Jacob Horne

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Devan Call