Men’s basketball bids head coach Todd Simon farewell

Southern Utah University men’s basketball head coach Todd Simon announced his departure from the program on March 15. Simon has been hired as the men’s head coach of Bowling Green State University in Ohio, but he leaves an impressive legacy behind in Cedar City. In his seven years as SUU’s coach, Simon shifted the program’s culture from a group struggling to reach success to an explosive team of winners. This year, his 20-11 regular season record made him the second coach in program history to rack up three 20-win seasons.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve Southern Utah University for the past seven years. My family and I have also grown our family here and built lifelong relationships,” Simon said. “We are extremely grateful for all of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, students, faculty, fans and alumni that have had a hand in building a perennial 20-win program that has elevated conferences and competed for championships.”

Associate head coach Flynn Clayman will lead the Thunderbirds as interim head coach. The team will travel to Florida for the College Basketball Invitational this Saturday, March 18, as the No. 4 seed to face off against No. 13 seed University of North Alabama at 11 a.m.

Story by: Kale Nelson

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics