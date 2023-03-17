Softball to take on UT Arlington

The Southern Utah University softball team will play University of Texas, Arlington in a double header on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. What were originally home games for SUU are being relocated to Karl Brooks Field in St. George due to inclement weather.

After the Capitol Classic last week, the Thunderbirds’ record sits at 3-12, and they are on a four-game losing streak. They remain at last place in the Western Athletic Conference standings.

Southern Utah

Emily Gonzales leads the team in batting average with .390 and hits with 16. Their offense is also powered by sophomore Jayne Sepulveda and freshman Alayah Toscano, who are batting .286 and .250, respectively. As a team, Southern Utah has a batting average of .229 and 85 total hits on the season.

On the mound, SUU is led by sophomore Keimon Winston, who currently sits at a 7.00 ERA with nine total starts and 27 innings pitched. She is the team leader in strikeouts with 12. Also on the mound is freshman Riley Nielson with a 6.46 ERA and 30.1 innings pitched. As a team, SUU has an ERA of 7.39 and 111 combined runs scored against.

UT Arlington

The Mavericks currently sit at 9-12 and are on a losing streak of two. They hold eighth in the WAC standings going into this series.

Sophomore Paris Brienesse leads the Mavericks with a batting average of .360 and 18 hits on the year. Behind the powerful bat of Brienesse, graduate student Sophie Wideman is batting .315 with 17 hits, 3 of which are home runs. Then they have graduate student Kimber Cortemelia who is batting .271 with 13 hits. As a team, UT Arlington is batting .247 with 130 hits on the year.

On the mound, the Mavericks are led by sophomore Jessica Adams, who is delivering a team-high 2.09 ERA with 30 strikeouts through 67 innings pitched. Only two other pitchers have made appearances for the Mavericks, those being junior Gracie Bumpurs and freshman Tamya Waiters, who are delivering 5.25 and 7.61 ERAs, respectively.

First Pitch

On Friday, March 17, SUU will take the field for game one against the Mavericks at 1 p.m., with the second game starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, will see the final game of the series at 12 p.m. All times listed in MDT.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics