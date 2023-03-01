Faces of SUU: What is the best compliment you have ever received?

What is the best compliment you have ever received?

I was at the dollar store where the people in front of me were being jerks to the clerk. When they left, I said to her, “Just so you know, you’re doing a great job.” Then, she basically said, “Don’t stop being you.” That was one of the best compliments I’ve ever received.

— Hagen Tuft, Criminal Justice major

“You are everything I want to be and everything I want to be with.”

— Kaitlyne Ibay, Marketing and Communication major

These glasses — somebody said they really liked the frames. I don’t think I’ve ever really been complimented on my glasses before. It’s one of my favorite pairs, too.

— Slater Emery, Mechanical Engineering major

Anyone that I really look up to, when they’re like, “I’m proud of you. You did a good job.” That’s probably the best compliment.

— Sierra Newbold, Illustration major

“You are a good person.”

— Mingyu Kim, Aviation major

One day, someone told me that I was the kind of person that made them want to feel better and be better.

— Please Lukau, Computer Science major (left)

“You’re smart.” [I’ve heard it] a couple of times, but it still feels good to hear.

— Elie Wamana, Computer Science major (right)

Interviews and photos by Anden Garfield

Cover photo courtesy of Southern Utah University

life@suunews.net

This article was originally published in the December 2022 edition of the University Journal. Pick up a free copy at any of the stands on the SUU campus.