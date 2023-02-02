International Affairs features Helen Foster Snow exhibit as part of Lunar New Year celebration

Southern Utah University International Affairs hosted a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 1, celebrating the year of the rabbit by sharing the sights, sounds and tastes of Asian culture in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

The Ballroom featured a meal, lion dancing and booths with a variety of experiences, such as having your name written in Chinese or Korean.

Meanwhile, the Rotunda was decorated with posters and pictures as part of an exhibition dedicated to American journalist Helen Foster Snow.

SUU established the Helen Foster Snow Cultural Center on Oct. 7, 2022, and the center’s executive director, Wen Ouyang, thought a celebration of Lunar New Year would be a perfect time to display Snow’s accomplishments across Asia.

Snow, born in Cedar City in 1907, traveled to China in 1931 with aspirations of becoming a writer. She became a talented journalist and author, nationally illuminating conflicts across eastern Asia.

“Helen Foster was very amazing, and when she went to China in 1972, the China-U.S. relationship resumed under the leadership of former President Richard Nixon,” Ouyang said.

Through her writing and humanitarian efforts, Snow bridged gaps between American and Chinese people, earning herself two nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The exhibit gave viewers a legacy to think about while they celebrated the transition into the new year.

Story by: Kale Nelson

life@suunews.net

Photo by: Anden Garfield