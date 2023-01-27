Sports

SUU men’s basketball unleashes huge second half, downs Wolverines at home 

- by Chevy Blackburn

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team beat the visiting Utah Valley University Wolverines 79-67 in a huge Western Athletic Conference win. With the victory, the Thunderbirds improve to 15-7 on the season and 7-2 in WAC play. 

First half

Early on in the first half, it was a back-and-forth battle between the two sides. Finally, around the six minute mark, sophomore Jason Spurgin cut the Wolverine’s lead to 25-23 after two made free throws. On the next Thunderbird possession, senior Harrison Butler sank a three-pointer to give the Thunderbirds the lead. Butler finished the game with 12 points and nine rebounds. 

The Wolverines answered back, going on a 11-1 run in the later stages of the first half to up their lead 37-27. Southern Utah responded back with a run of their own and cut the lead to five after a buzzer-beater three-pointer from senior Tevian Jones. Jones scored 20 points and brought down six rebounds. 

Second half

After the big three from Jones, the fans became a factor. With 4,013 fans behind them, the Thunderbirds were poised for a second-half comeback. Both teams exchanged blows and, through the early stages, the game was tied on four different occasions. At the eleventh minute mark, sophomore center Aziz Bandaogo hit a contested layup to make it even at 54-54 apiece. 

Spurgin responded with a slam dunk to regain the lead. The Thunderbirds fed off an electrified America First Event Center and went on a 14-3 run. The run was sparked by a plethora of different players, including sophomore Drake Allen, Spurgin, Jones and senior Maizen Fausett. Fausett earned 15 points and corralled 11 rebounds to earn a double-double. During the run, tempers started to flare with a technical foul on senior Blaze Nield. The Thunderbirds kept their cool and went on to win. 

Southern Utah played crucial defense, holding Utah Valley to 30.8% shooting from the three-point line and 47% from the field. They outrebounded the Wolverines 45-34.  

Next up

Southern Utah starts a two-game road trip with the first matchup against the Lancers of California Baptist University on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MST, and this will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. 

The game will be held at the CBU Events Center and will be streamed on ESPN+. 

 

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics

 

Related Posts

SUU gymnastics looks to stay hot in Boise

SUU men’s basketball looks to make five straight wins over Utah Valley 

SUU women’s basketball looks to extend historic conference start against Grand Canyon and Tarleton State