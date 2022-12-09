Ugly Sweater Climb draws outfitted students to the SUU Climbing Wall

SUU Outdoors held their annual Ugly Sweater Climb at the Southern Utah University climbing wall in the P.E. Building on Dec. 6. from 5-10 p.m. Students were encouraged to wear Christmas attire while going for a climb.

The activity also allowed participants to enter an ugly sweater competition and win a prize for showing off their holiday gear. Twenty-five students entered the contest, and Rachel Preston came out on top as the winner.

Amateur climber Raina Steffan enjoyed her experience at the event. Steffan, a freshman student, had never climbed in her home state of Arizona before she came to SUU and was excited to try it.

Steffan has been visiting the climbing wall about once a week with some of her neighbors, but this time, the group of beginners sported outfits to spread holiday cheer.

“It was a 10/10 experience. There was good Christmas music and everyone was so friendly,” said Steffan. “These events are great for meeting new people and also taking a break from studying.”

From Dec. 12-16, roped climbing will be available from 5-10 p.m. Due to the winter break, from Dec. 19-30, only bouldering will be available during P.E. Building holiday hours.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of SUU Outdoors