SUU Pride Alliance to celebrate Trans Awareness Week with movie night

The Southern Utah University Pride Alliance, along with the Pride and Equality Club, is hosting a movie night to observe Trans Awareness Week.

The Netflix documentary “The Life and Death of Marsha P. Johnson” will be shown from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Theatre, or ST 161D.

Marsha P. Johnson was a Black gay rights activist and Stonewall veteran when she was killed in 1992. Her death was part of a string of murders within the gay community throughout the year, though her death was initially ruled a suicide despite not displaying any suicidal tendencies.

A few decades later, transgender crime activist Victoria Cruz led an independent investigation that uncovered some of the truth regarding the murders.

Garn Hughes, the current PAEC president, believes that events like the movie night are opportunities for students to step outside of their comfort zone and have difficult —but necessary— conversations.

“When we host these events, we open up and begin the conversations that we need to be having in order to insight change,” Hughes said. “We also acknowledge that there is an inherent issue that needs to be addressed in order to increase belonging, inclusivity and diversity in the space that many of us now call home.”

Hughes also hopes that the events can strengthen the bonds within the local queer community while providing an educational experience for those interested in learning more.

“Other events that we are beginning to work on address the intersectionality of queer and other identities, and [we] also want to build community,” Hughes said. “We are also hoping to educate others and allies on the difficulties faced by those in the community.”

Hughes also recommends those interested in this particular event to also look out for the following events:

— Diversity Potluck on Nov. 16

— Found Family Thanksgiving on Nov. 21

— All-Inclusive Sex Ed

— Drag Brunch

— Queer Across Cultures

Specific event details will be provided as the remaining dates are announced.

For more information on the PAEC or to stay updated on upcoming events, visit their official Instagram @suu_paec.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

Photo Courtesy of Felix Mooneeram on Unsplash