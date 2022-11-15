SUU women’s basketball falls short in nailbiter against EWU

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team took their second loss of the season on Nov. 14 against Eastern Washington University. A back and forth contest throughout the night had EWU coming out on top 62-60.

After coming off a tough loss against Gonzaga University, the Thunderbirds put up a fight on Monday night. They were behind for the entire first quarter but came back to take the lead going into halftime. The lead changed seven times throughout the course of the second half, and SUU was ahead with just under a minute left in the game. EWU made two layups in the last 30 seconds and ultimately took the win.

Despite the victory being just out of reach, SUU had two players with double-doubles. Both Lizzy Williamson and Megan Jensen hit double digits in points and in rebounds. Williamson put together 13 points on 13 shot attempts with 14 rebounds, eight of them being offensive. Jensen had 10 points and 10 rebounds, with six of her points coming from behind the three-point line.

Eighteen turnovers held SUU back. Eastern Washington took advantage of that and scored 17 points off of them. It was rebounds that kept them in the game, out rebounding the Eagles 46-30. SUU had 16 second chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds.

With the loss, Southern Utah’s record now holds at 2-2. They will continue their road trip and head to Eugene, Oregon, next week to play the University of Oregon. The game will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. MST.

Story and photos by: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net