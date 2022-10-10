Business Week uses fun activities to teach about the business program

From Oct. 3–7, the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business celebrated and gave back to students with their biannual Business Week, which offered opportunities to dig deeper into business programs, have fun and eat food. Business Week was open to all students, which helped the business college see diversity in participants.

Monday morning kicked off the week with Pancakes and Professors, an opportunity for students to have a morning bite while meeting the business college team. Some students came to socialize while others came to research possible career paths. One attendee said, “You know why I’m here? Good food!”

Tuesday’s event was Tacobout Competitions, where students were fed tacos and given the opportunity to engage in friendly tournaments and games relating to business college values.

On Wednesday, the college held Minute to Win It and Meet the Clubs. The business college is home to 14 clubs with a variety of interests and focuses, offering various service and scholarship opportunities, as well. Additionally, they can help students practice and gain experience in their field of study.

Thursday’s activities included the Trivia and Crumbl event. After a minor technological error, students ended up walking out the door with Crumbl but, unfortunately, no trivia. As students filed out, representatives of the college rushed in to help one another, and after 15 minutes of teamwork, the program was up and running again. Those who were still at the event were able to gather together, eat cookies and play trivia as planned.

Business Week’s closing event was BBQ and Yard Games on Friday. As students and staff played and socialized on the lawn, they also enjoyed a barbeque meal together.” Business Week is important to faculty and staff because it allows us to take some time to celebrate the School of Business’ accomplishments,” said Business Career Services Coordinator Madelyn Swanson. “It also helps us to get students excited about their major.”

Article by: Brooklyn Rushton

Photos courtesy of Southern Utah University