SUyou: College of Humanities and Social Science to give away $1,000 in prizes at TikTok watch party

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences is inviting students to participate in a TikTok contest by posting videos that describe their Southern Utah University experience. To enter, any HSS major can post a video between Oct. 6-8 with the hashtag “SUyou.”

Ten videos will receive prizes at the event’s grand finale, a watch party on the Upper Quad that will take place on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. The first place prize winner will get $500 or an Apple Watch, four second place winners will win $200 or hiking equipment and five winners will walk away with third place and $100.

“We’re trying to get people outside and having some fun,” said communications professor and department Chair Matt Barton. “And while we’re doing that, I thought we’d try to find out what’s exciting about SUU from a student point of view.”

Barton explained that in past years, SUU has hosted similar contests encouraging students to visit national and state parks in the area and capitalize on the benefits of living in Cedar City. The contest is Barton’s brainchild, but HSS Dean Jean Boreen liked the idea and agreed to fund the $1,000 worth of prizes.

“It’s designed to be something fun,” Barton said. “Just 15-30 second videos, and there’s some cool prizes.”

Students entering the contest should be aware that one of the contest rules is that the video must be taken on campus or in the national parks. Additionally, SUU swag or other merch must be present.

Of course, videos must be Title IX and Cedar City compliant. This means that no nudity, profanity, drugs, alcohol or any mention of the previous topics may be included in any submission.

Students of all majors are invited to the watch party on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. on the Upper Quad. Cotton candy, popcorn and other snacks will be provided.

Story by: Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net

Photo by Andrea Rogers





