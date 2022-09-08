Local businesses look to hire SUU students at semi-annual job fair

This fall, a common frustration among Southern Utah University students is the fear of being unemployed in a new town and, for some, a new stage of life. The costs of living, tuition, books and fees add up significantly.

Marissa Hall, a sophomore at SUU from Nephi, Utah, came to the SUU Job Fair in search of something that most students are on the lookout for during the fall semester: a source of steady income.

When asked why school can be intimidating without an income, Hall explained the pains of expenses outside of standard college fees.

“Having to pay for groceries, gas and books without having an income is scary,” Hall said.

Brandon Street, the director of the SUU Career Center, explained the importance of having a job while taking classes at SUU.

“To keep students at SUU, we need to get them jobs,” Street said. “They need to have money.”

This year, the SUU Career Center turned college financial woes into potential opportunities at SUU’s Local Job Fair, which took place on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event, held once a semester, is open to students and alumni seeking career experiences in Cedar City. The Job Fair gives individuals an in-person

opportunity to stretch their communication skills during back to back interviews with local employers.

McKinley Hatch, director of the Job Fair, reported that one of the 45 employers in particular was able to extend five job offers later that evening and that three attendees were able to leave the fair newly employed. The organizers also hope that the record-breaking 800 T-Birds present at the event will be connected to jobs soon.

Brian Head, one of Utah’s prominent tourist attractions, was one of the potential employers present at the fair.

“The jobs we offer work well for students and the community in general due to our flexibility in hours,” said Evie Olsen, an HR representative for Brian Head.

Another employer present was International Language Programs, a study abroad program for college students. The programs provide a meaningful experience for both students and foreign children in need of an education.

Brin Bugler, who works closely with the program here at SUU, said that the Job Fair is essential to their program because it helps the employers find more volunteers to help their cause.

“This event helps us keep the program going, not only to help these kids be able to acquire the English language but also to be able to give all of these wonderful young adults an experience abroad,” Bugler explained.

While there is no set date for the next event, current SUU students should know there will be another opportunity to land a job during the Spring Job Fair.

Article by: Brooklyn Rushton

news@suunews.net

Photo by: Luke McKenzie