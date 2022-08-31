It’s the first day of fall semester: Here’s what you need to know

Fall semester officially began today, Aug. 31, along with classes, clubs, events and more. Whether it’s your first semester of college or you’re returning for your final year, read on for an exhaustive list of what’s happening on campus and what resources are available to you.

1. Welcome Week

Just like classes, Welcome Week events will begin on Wednesday with a party at Lake at the Hills from 6-8 p.m. Students can attend for paddle boarding, sand volleyball, kayaking and free food.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first football tailgate and game of the year will commence from 3-6 p.m. at the Eccles Coliseum. The tailgate will include face painting, games and food, and afterwards, the Thunderbirds will take on St. Thomas University.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the annual Paint the Town Red event will return to Main Street. From 6-8 p.m., the street will be filled with campus club tables for students to visit and learn more. The first 500 students in attendance will also get a free SUU tote bag.

To close out the week, students are encouraged to attend the Paint Dance on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9-11 p.m. at the lower practice field. Students should come prepared for paint, dancing and live music.

2. Student Resources

There are several resources available to every student at SUU to ensure they have the best college experience. For academic support, each student has a Student Success Advisor to help them create class schedules and offer other academic guidance. To know who your academic advisor is and/or to schedule an appointment, click here. Remember, you can still change, add or drop classes even after the first day, and your advisor will even help you do it.

The Gerald R. Sherratt Library also has a variety of resources that students often overlook. Along with a wide selection of books, the library also provides students with access to computers with software such as Adobe and Microsoft Office. Scanners and printers are available as well, with students getting 200 free printed pages per semester. A copy shop is located on the first floor, which sells office supplies, copies and prints.

Finally, for first-year students or those looking to become more involved, the Nest is the place to go. Located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, students can visit the Nest to receive help from their peers in navigating both SUU’s campus and college life. Freshmen can contact their Assistant Coaches for Excellence and Success (ACES), and students of any year can visit for relaxing activities and breaks with friends.

Adjoined to the Nest is the Student Involvement and Leadership Office (STIL), which houses students who help plan and organize student activities. Questions about clubs, social events and gatherings and student involvement can be directed to STIL. They also offer board games and gaming equipment to keep students entertained between classes.

3. Parking and Campus Maps

There are currently seven parking lots available to students with parking permits and an additional seven lots that do not require permits. Information about parking permits for the 2022-23 academic year can be found on the Parking Services website.

A campus map is also available on the SUU website and app to help students find their classes. Buildings are labeled on students’ schedules with an abbreviation of the building’s name, which can also be found on the map page of the website. However, students should note that there is a road closure in effect on the west side of campus on the southern part of 800 W as construction is still being completed on the new academic classroom building.

4. Food and Dining

Students have access to several dining options on campus. The newly-renovated T-Bird Eats Dining Hall is located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center and features wood-fired pizza, Latin cuisine, a grill and more. Other on-campus quick eats include Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s and the new Thunderbird Corner Market.

Meal plans that include dining hall access and “dining dollars” for on-campus restaurants can be purchased here. For more information, visit here or call the Chartwells Dining Office at (435) 586-7781.

Story by: SUU News Editors

eic@suunews.net